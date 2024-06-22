Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising Wigan Warriors half-back Jack Farrimond marked his home debut with two tries and a player of the match performance in the 36-0 victory over London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium.

The 18-year-old partnered Ryan Hampshire in the halves for the Super League Round 15 fixture, and opened the scoring just three minutes in with his first senior try with a crowd of 14,280 cheering on the youngster who is still eligible to play for the club’s academy side.

He added his second just 10 minutes later, while he also produced an assist for centre Jake Wardle and a try-saving tackle in the closing exchanges of the encounter.

Jack Farrimond scored two tries on his home debut and was named player of the match

Farrimond also took on the kicking duties in the absence of Harry Smith and Adam Keighran, and nailed six from six as Wigan extended their Super League winning streak.

Friday’s game marked only his second senior appearance in cherry and white, receiving praise from head coach Matt Peet - who also paid tribute to academy coach John Duffy for his work in helping develop the 2023 academy player of the year.

“I'm made up for Jack, he deserves it,” head coach Matt Peet said.

“I think as soon as the game started, he started running with the ball and defended well.

“You could see he was in the mood and I'm really pleased for him.

“He was confident when he was kicking goals and he saved that try at the end and that was the play that the lads picked out in the changing rooms and praised him for.

“It's testament to Jack's dedication. He's from a good family who support him really well, they're quite straight talking are Jack's family and John Duffy and Shane Eccles over the last few years have done a great job, more recently John Duffy. He's like a personal mentor and John deserves all the credit tonight.

“I know how it feels when you have brought a player through and they have a night like that, he'll be buzzing and rightly so.

“It's really positive news for the club that they secured him on a long-term deal last year which he and his dad were keen to do.

“He wants to play for Wigan and I'm sure he's got more good days ahead.”

His performance has undoubtedly put his name into the mix to partner star half-back Smith for upcoming fixtures, with fullback Jai Field set to miss the next six weeks of action due to a hamstring injury.

The Super League competition heads into an international break with Shaun Wane’s England to take on France next Saturday, while Tyler Dupree and Keighran have now served their respective three-match suspensions and will be available for the match against Leigh Leopards at the beginning of July.

“He's certainly put his best foot forward. I think we've got a few options there but as far as taking his opportunity tonight, he's done that,” Peet continued.

“It's our job to guide him and mentor him but also to let him be himself.