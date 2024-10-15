Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats, Wigan St Pats Under-13s Girls secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over a strong Dewsbury side. Yes, you heard that right -1-0.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only eight minutes to go, the nail-biting encounter saw both teams locked in a tense battle, slugging it out for nearly 35 minutes before Wigan took their shot at glory.

The decisive moment came from a well-orchestrated drop goal, expertly set up mid-way through a set by Lexie Bowhay, Ebbony Gerrard, and Ffion Wheatley. In a clever switch of positions, the trio worked together to create the opportunity, with Wheatley stepping up under immense pressure to slot the crucial drop goal. The atmosphere around the field was electric, a mix of excitement and sheer anticipation, as fans held their breath until the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan St Patricks Under-13 Girls are one win away from claiming a treble in their first season

Head coach John Bowhay said: “Every single girl who wore a Wigan St Pats jersey gave their all. From the large squad of 27, whether they were on the field, helping with water, or contributing to preparations in training, the team left everything out there. The dedication makes their coaches, parents, and the entire club immensely proud.

“The squad has already enjoyed great success this season, including a standout performance at the Rhinos Challenge earlier in the year and securing the West League Leads Trophy. Now, with a spot in the final against Hull KR on Saturday, October 19, in Featherstone, Wigan St Pats have the chance to become treble winners in their first competitive season – a remarkable achievement.

“The club would like to thank all the sponsors throughout the season and all they have done for our team; Nisa Local Smithy Green, Londis Standish Lower Ground, NND Properties, JFN Intergrated Solutions, Barneys Bar, Acero Construction. D.K Smart Repairs, G-ink and InoRail.”

Earlier this year, rugby league legend Paul Sculthorpe presented the team with new training and match day balls for their 2024 campaign after completing a sponsored walk ahead of Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge match against Penrith Panthers.

The sponsored walk began at the Leigh Sports Village and was completed at the Brick Community Stadium ahead of the clash in February.