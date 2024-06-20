Achievements of UFC champion Tom Aspinall celebrated in new mural in Atherton
A campaign was launched to recognise the Atherton fighter after he became the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion in November, beating Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at New York's Madison Square Garden.
He has inspired many with his sporting success, while he has also been an outspoken advocate for autism awareness.
While it was difficult to find the right location for his tribute, the side of Mediterranean Fish Bar, on Market Street, Atherton, was eventually selected.
Manchester-based street artist Tony Kelzo was enlisted, following other successful projects in the borough, and he was inspired by a tattoo of the colosseum on Tom’s chest to create artwork with a Roman theme, showing him as a gladiator.
He spent around a week painting the mural, though still has finishing touches to add, including Tom’s belt.
Atherton north councillors Stuart Gerrard, James Watson and Jamie Hodgkinson, along with Tyldesley and Mosley Common councillor James Fish, used their Brighter Borough funding from Wigan Council to pay for the artwork.
It follows huge murals celebrating the achievements of Olympic 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson in Atherton and England footballer Ella Toone in Tyldesley.
Coun Gerrard said: “It’s giving Tom his accolade. We hope he becomes champion again in his next fight. Long may it continue.
"We hope it inspires the youth, like Keely has done and Elle across the border in Tyldesley. They are all positive role models and that’s needed.”
